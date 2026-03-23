Iran’s IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency said on Monday that there were no negotiations with the United States and that conditions in the Strait of Hormuz would not return to pre-war levels.

“No negotiations have taken place and none are underway,” a senior security official told Tasnim.

The official said Iran told intermediaries that it would continue defending itself “until the necessary level of deterrence is achieved.”

Trump had earlier said Washington and Tehran held “very good and productive conversations” and announced a five-day postponement of strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure.