IRGC-affiliated Fars News said on Monday there had been “no direct or indirect contact” with US President Donald Trump, rejecting his remarks about constructive talks with Iran.

“There has been no direct or indirect contact with Trump,” Fars reported, citing an Iranian source.

The source added that Trump “backed down” after being warned Iran would target “all power plants in West Asia.”

Trump had earlier said Washington and Tehran held “very good and productive conversations” and ordered a five-day postponement of strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure.