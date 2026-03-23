An attack on Iran’s southern coasts or islands would lead to maritime routes being cut across the Persian Gulf through the laying of sea mines, the country’s Defense Council said on Monday, after US President Donald Trump threatened strikes if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

“Any attempt to attack Iran’s coasts or islands will cause all access routes… to be mined,” the statement said, adding the Persian Gulf could be placed in a situation “similar to the Strait of Hormuz” for a prolonged period.

The council also warned of “decisive and destructive” retaliation against attacks on Iran’s energy and nuclear infrastructure, referring to recent strikes including on South Pars.

“The only way for non-hostile countries to pass through the Strait of Hormuz is coordination with Iran,” it said.

Trump has said the United States would “hit and obliterate” Iranian power infrastructure if Tehran does not reopen the waterway within 48 hours.

The United States is considering options targeting Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, including possible seizure or blockade if shipping disruptions continue, according to Axios.