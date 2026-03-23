The funeral of Mohammad Ghanbari, a bodyguard for Ali Shamkhani, will be held on Monday in Juybar, according to an Instagram story posted by Mahdieh Shademani, the daughter of a killed commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

The timing suggested Ghanbari’s body was recovered nearly a month after the strikes in which he was killed.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme Defense Council, was killed in US and Israeli strikes on February 28.