A loud steam release at the Montazer Ghaem power plant in Fardis, near Tehran, was caused by a technical fault and not an attack, a local official said on Sunday.

The governor of Fardis said the noise came from high-pressure steam released due to a defect in one of the plant’s boilers.

He added that there was no problem in the area and no cause for concern, and said any incidents requiring public awareness would be announced through official channels.

Montazer Ghaem is one of the five major plants around Tehran along with Damavand, Rajaei, Roudshour (Rudshur), and Mofatteh, which play a central role in supplying electricity.