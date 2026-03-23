Starmer and Trump agree Hormuz must reopen, Downing Street says
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump agreed in a call on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz must be reopened to resume global shipping, Downing Street said.
A spokesperson for the British government said the two leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East and agreed that reopening the strait was essential for stability in the global energy market.
The spokesperson said Starmer and Trump would speak again soon.