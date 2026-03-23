A former Iranian lawmaker said US President Donald Trump’s 48-hour threat over the Strait of Hormuz may be aimed at seizing key Iranian islands, including Kharg Island.

Ali Motahari said the warning could be “a kind of deception” to justify action against strategic locations.

“Trump’s threat may be a kind of deception for the occupation of Kharg Island and the three islands,” he said, according to state media.

He warned that any such move would be costly, adding: “If they are occupied, the enemy will suffer heavy casualties.”

Trump has said the United States would “hit and obliterate” Iranian power infrastructure if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, while US officials are also weighing options related to Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, according to Axios.