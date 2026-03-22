Basij commander killed in US, Israeli strikes - Fars News
Ebrahim Mortazavi-Nasb, commander of a Basij unit in Shiraz, was killed in US and Israeli attacks on Iran last week, IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency reported on Sunday.
Ebrahim Mortazavi-Nasb, commander of a Basij unit in Shiraz, was killed in US and Israeli attacks on Iran last week, IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency reported on Sunday.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he could not confirm whether missiles fired toward Diego Garcia were Iranian intercontinental ballistic missiles and that the alliance is still assessing the situation.
“We cannot confirm that at the moment, so we’re looking into that,” Rutte said in an interview with CBS News.
“We are still assessing, but if it is true, it means they already have that capability. If it is not true, we know they are very close to having that capability,” he added.
He said US President Donald Trump’s efforts to degrade Iran’s missile and nuclear capabilities were “crucial" for global security.
Rutte warned that Iran obtaining such capabilities would pose “a direct threat … to Israel, to the region, to Europe, to the stability in the world.”
UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said a potential US special forces operation to secure Iran’s enriched uranium would be “very challenging.”
“I guess there will be a number of decoys … materials over there, which would make it very difficult,” Grossi said in an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation.
“I’m not saying it’s impossible … but it would be very challenging operation for sure,” he added.
US Senator Lindsey Graham urged President Donald Trump to continue the war against Iran for several more weeks and take control of Kharg Island.
“So here’s what I tell President Trump, keep it up for a few more weeks. Take Kharg Island … control that island,” Graham said in an interview with Fox News.
“(Trump) is closer than ever to delivering real freedom and lasting peace to the Iranian people,” he added in a post on X.
Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that entities holding US Treasury bonds could be considered legitimate targets alongside military bases.
“US treasury bonds are soaked in Iranians' blood,” Ghalibaf said in a post on X on Sunday.
“Purchase them, and you purchase a strike on your HQ and assets,” he added.
He said financial entities that finance the US military budget would be treated as legitimate targets.
Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the protection of energy infrastructure in the Middle East, warning that further escalation could trigger a global energy crisis, in a post on X on Sunday.
“The Government of Spain demands the opening of Hormuz and the preservation of all the energy sites of the Middle East,” Sanchez said.
“We stand at a global tipping point. Further escalation could trigger a long-term energy crisis for all humanity,” he added.
“The world should not pay the consequences of this war,” he said.