NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he could not confirm whether missiles fired toward Diego Garcia were Iranian intercontinental ballistic missiles and that the alliance is still assessing the situation.

“We cannot confirm that at the moment, so we’re looking into that,” Rutte said in an interview with CBS News.

“We are still assessing, but if it is true, it means they already have that capability. If it is not true, we know they are very close to having that capability,” he added.

He said US President Donald Trump’s efforts to degrade Iran’s missile and nuclear capabilities were “crucial" for global security.

Rutte warned that Iran obtaining such capabilities would pose “a direct threat … to Israel, to the region, to Europe, to the stability in the world.”