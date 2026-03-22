Graham urges Trump to keep war going for 'few more weeks', seize Kharg Island
US Senator Lindsey Graham urged President Donald Trump to continue the war against Iran for several more weeks and take control of Kharg Island.
“So here’s what I tell President Trump, keep it up for a few more weeks. Take Kharg Island … control that island,” Graham said in an interview with Fox News.
“(Trump) is closer than ever to delivering real freedom and lasting peace to the Iranian people,” he added in a post on X.