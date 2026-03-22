Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed because insurers are wary of the conflict, blaming the United States for creating the conditions that have unsettled maritime traffic.

“The Strait of Hormuz is not closed,” Araghchi wrote on X. “Ships hesitate because insurers fear the war of choice you initiated—not Iran.”

“Freedom of Navigation cannot exist without Freedom of Trade. Respect both—or expect neither,” he added. “No insurer—and no Iranian—will be swayed by more threats. Try respect.”