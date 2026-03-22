UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said efforts should go beyond a ceasefire to ensure long-term regional security and address threats from Iran.

“Our thinking does not stop at a ceasefire," Gargash said in a post on X.

He said the focus should instead be on solutions that ensure sustainable security in the Persian Gulf, and curb Iran's "nuclear threat, missiles, drones, and the intimidation of maritime straits."

"It is not reasonable for aggression to turn into a permanent state of threat," he added.