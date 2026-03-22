The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) General Index has fallen sharply since the start of hostilities, Reuters reported on Sunday.

After closing at 6,503.50 on Feb. 27, the day before military action against Iran began, the index dropped to 5,550.24 by March 18, the last trading day before the Eid al-Fitr holiday — a decline of about 14.7 percent.

Property transactions have cooled markedly, with Dubai Land Department data showing deals falling from 9,029 in the second half of February to 6,541 in the first two weeks of March, a drop of 27.6 percent.