France’s president Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday in a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that all parties should halt attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure and that Iran should reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“It is more essential than ever that all parties … agree to establish a moratorium on energy and civilian infrastructure and that Iran restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” Macron said in a post on X

He warned of the risk of uncontrolled escalation and called for restraint to allow a return to dialogue.

Macron added that France stands ready to support Saudi Arabia’s air defense and said the G7 and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) should strengthen coordination.