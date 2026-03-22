UAE foreign minister and deputy prime minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the country would not be “blackmailed by terrorists” in a post on X on Sunday, responding to criticism of remarks by UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash.

“We will never be blackmailed by terrorists,” Abdullah bin Zayed said.

His comment came in reply to former French ambassador Gérard Araud, who criticized Gargash’s remarks on Iran’s attacks and the strengthening of security partnerships with Washington.