US President Donald Trump said his ultimatum to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face strikes on its power plants would “work very well,” in an interview with Israel’s Channel 13.

“You will soon see what will happen with the ultimatum on the power plants — the result will be very good,” Trump said.

“There will be total destruction of Iran and it’s going to work very well,” he added.

Trump also criticized NATO countries, saying they are “not doing anything” and that Iran is now receiving “the punishment it deserves.”