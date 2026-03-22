An Iranian lawmaker said the Islamic Republic is charging some vessels $2 million to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as the start of a new approach to control over the waterway.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of parliament’s national security committee, said the measure has already been implemented and reflects what he called a new “sovereign regime” in the strait after decades.

“Now, because war has costs, naturally we must do this and take transit fees from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said, adding the move shows the Islamic Republic’s “authority.”

Boroujerdi also referred to Donald Trump’s warning that the United States could target Iran’s power infrastructure if the strait is not reopened within 48 hours, saying Israel’s energy infrastructure would be within Iran’s reach and could be destroyed “within a day.”