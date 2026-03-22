Japan says one national freed from Iran custody, another remains detained
A Japanese national detained in Iran last year has been released and is returning home, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said, adding that another Japanese citizen remains in custody.
Motegi said the release followed repeated requests to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and that efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the second detainee.
He did not identify either individual but said the released national had been held since 2025 and departed via Azerbaijan.