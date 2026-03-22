After Donald Trump gave the Islamic Republic 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and warned Iranian power plants could be targeted, Mehr news agency threatened that even a limited strike on Iran’s electricity infrastructure would plunge the entire region into darkness.

The outlet wrote, “Say goodbye to electricity,” and said that “with the smallest attack” on the Islamic Republic’s power infrastructure, “the entire region will fall into darkness.”

Mehr also published a map marking major power plants across countries on the Persian Gulf, including sites in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, and said 70% to 80% of the region’s major power plants are built along the Persian Gulf coastline and are within range of Iranian missiles.