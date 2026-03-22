Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser has cancelled his planned appearance at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, choosing to remain in Saudi Arabia as tensions linked to the Iran conflict continue to escalate, an industry source told Reuters.

Nasser, who has led the world’s largest oil exporter for more than a decade, is typically one of the headline speakers at the conference, one of the energy industry’s biggest annual gatherings.

CERAWeek, organised by S&P Global and opening on Monday, brings together top executives, government officials and policymakers from around the world to discuss the outlook for global energy markets.

Nasser’s withdrawal underscores the pressure facing energy producers in the region as the Iran crisis deepens.