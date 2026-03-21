A group of Western and regional countries condemned Iran’s attacks on commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure and its effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, in a joint statement released by the United Arab Emirates.

The joint statement was signed by the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand, Denmark, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Romania, Bahrain, Lithuania, and Australia.

The statement called on Iran to immediately stop threats, mining, drone and missile attacks, and attempts to block commercial shipping.

“We express our deep concern about the escalating conflict. We call on Iran to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping, and to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817,” it read.

The countries said freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law and warned that disruptions to shipping and energy supply chains pose a threat to global security.

“The effects of Iran’s actions will be felt by people in all parts of the world, especially the most vulnerable,” said the statement.

The countries further called for an immediate moratorium on attacks targeting civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities, and said they were ready to support efforts to ensure safe passage through the strait.

The statement also welcomed coordinated releases of strategic oil reserves and pledged support for countries most affected by the disruption.