Israel struck missile production sites in Tehran, IDF says
Israel’s military said on Saturday that it carried out overnight strikes in Tehran targeting facilities tied to Iran’s ballistic missile production and several air defense systems.
The targets included a central IRGC compound used for the production and development of missile components, a storage site for missile production parts, a defense ministry facility responsible for missile fuel production and another site producing ballistic missile components, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.
The strikes significantly damaged Iran’s ability to keep producing key ballistic missile components at those sites, according to the statement.
It said the attacks were part of a broader phase aimed at expanding damage to Iran’s military capabilities and that strikes on weapons production facilities would continue.