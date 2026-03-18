Iran’s position against developing nuclear weapons is unlikely to change significantly, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday, according to remarks relayed by Iranian media from an interview with Al Jazeera.

Araghchi said Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, had not yet publicly expressed his view on the issue.

Late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's "nuclear fatwa" has served as a shield for Tehran's denial of nuclear weapon ambitions for two decades.

The Iranian foreign minister said fatwas depend on the Islamic jurist who issues them and added that he was not yet in a position to judge the new Supreme Leader’s jurisprudential or political views.