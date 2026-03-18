Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video of his meeting with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in which he pulled a list from his pocket and said it showed Iranian officials targeted by Israel.

Netanyahu appeared to present the list as a record of Iranian officials marked for elimination, saying two had already been removed while others remained.

“I’m alive, but I have this card,” Netanyahu said. “It’s a punch card. Today, I erased two names on the punch card, and you see how many more to go on this batch?”

The video also referred to online rumors that Netanyahu had been killed and that videos presented as proof he was alive were AI-generated. Netanyahu mocked those claims by joking about having five fingers on each hand.