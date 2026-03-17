Israeli media reported on Tuesday that the military had targeted Iran’s top security chief Ali Larijani.

Larijani serves as secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Israeli media said the military was checking whether he had been killed, but there was no confirmation from Iran.

Israel’s military chief indicated the strike may have hit a senior figure, in comments that appeared to refer to Larijani, the Times of Israel reported.

Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said “significant elimination achievements” had been recorded overnight that could affect the course of the campaign, according to the report.

Zamir also said Israeli forces had targeted operatives linked to Palestinian groups, including Islamic Jihad, and that militants from Gaza and the West Bank were struck in a safe house in Tehran, the Times of Israel said.