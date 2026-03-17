Israel says it killed Basij commander Soleimani in Tehran strike
Israel’s military said on Tuesday it had killed Basij paramilitary force commander Gholamreza Soleimani in a strike in central Tehran.
The military said his death added to a number of senior Iranian commanders killed during the operation and described it as a blow to Iran’s command and control structures.
The Basij is part of Iran’s armed forces and has been involved in internal security operations, including the suppression of protests.