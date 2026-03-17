Iran says oil production, exports continue without interruption
Iran's oil production and exports are continuing without interruption, parliamentary energy commission spokesperson Esmaeil Hosseini said on Tuesday.
Hosseini said daily life on Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, was proceeding as usual despite recent strikes on military assets there.
He reiterated Iran’s warning that any foreign attack on the island would trigger what he described as a stronger response than actions taken in the Strait of Hormuz, where Tehran has restricted vessels it says are linked to the United States, Israel and their allies.