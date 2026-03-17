Oil loadings at the UAE’s key Fujairah port have been suspended following a series of war-related strikes, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a shipping agent and a person familiar with the matter.

Loading berths at the Fujairah Oil Tanker Terminals were halted as of Tuesday morning, while an offshore mooring point operated with Dutch firm Koninklijke Vopak also stopped operations, according to the report.

Crude loadings by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. at the port remained suspended, Bloomberg said.

Fujairah, a major hub for crude and fuel exports located outside the Strait of Hormuz, has become increasingly important as the waterway has been largely disrupted by the conflict.

Separately, a Kuwait-flagged LPG tanker suffered minor damage after being hit by drone debris off Fujairah, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.