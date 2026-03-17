Iran internet blackout enters 18th day, NetBlocks says
Iran’s nationwide internet blackout entered its 18th day on Tuesday, with public access to the global internet still largely cut off, according to NetBlocks.
The monitoring group said the disruption had passed 408 hours, leaving most users without international connectivity while a small number of approved users retained limited access.
"Chosen users are granted privileged access, while the remainder are left with a limited domestic intranet under increasingly tight control," NetBlocks said.