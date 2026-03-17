Few Americans have been more entangled with the secretive world of Iran’s intelligence operations than the Levinson family.

Robert Levinson, a 22‑year FBI veteran who spent his career dismantling criminal networks and pursuing corrupt regimes, vanished in March 2007 after traveling to Kish Island for what was later revealed to be an unsanctioned CIA mission.

He had gone to meet a source as part of an investigation into corruption and money laundering when Iranian intelligence detained him.

Washington later concluded that Levinson likely died in Iranian custody, though his remains were never recovered. In 2020, the US Treasury Department sanctioned Iranian officials Mohammad Baseri and Ahmad Khazai for their roles in his disappearance.

Baseri’s name resurfaced this week when Iranian state media confirmed he was killed in the joint US‑Israeli airstrikes on Tehran that also hit Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sites and intelligence facilities.

Learning of Baseri’s death, Levinson said, felt like a long‑overdue turning point, matched in significance only by the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on first day of war.

“Khamenei had the power to free my dad at any point and chose not to. He knew what was happening and did nothing, so for our family, it’s been an emotional moment — but not one of grief.”

His father, he said, “was a patriotic American who always wanted to make sure justice was served — not just in the United States, but around the world.”

The recent strikes, he believes, “may finally hold some of those responsible accountable.”

Levinson has spent nearly twenty years seeking answers and helping other families do the same. He was instrumental in advancing the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage‑Taking Accountability Act, which strengthened US tools for responding to hostage situations abroad.

From those efforts, he’s come to see patterns in how authoritarian states operate — and how they collapse.

“There are people who know exactly what happened to my dad,” he said. As pressure mounts on the regime, “maybe some will defect or reveal the truth.

Iran’s armed forces are reportedly under heavy strain as the war intensifies.

"There’s still a 25 multimillion‑dollar US reward for information about his case.” The strikes, he said, could finally create the conditions where long‑hidden information emerges.

Although the family continues to grieve, Levinson said they also feel a renewed sense of purpose.

“Justice is coming,” he said. “We’re not going to forget. Those involved still have the chance to do the right thing.”

Levinson drew a stark contrast between Iran’s leaders and its citizens, saying that ordinary Iranians “are living under unimaginable tyranny” yet continue to fight bravely for their rights. Many, he said, “want freedom — and they look to America with hope.”

The Levinson family’s fight has transformed from a personal search for truth into a symbol of broader resistance against impunity.

“We’ve worked to protect his legacy and make sure what happened to him never happens to another American family,” Daniel said.

“Now, with the regime shaken and the world watching, maybe it’s finally time for justice — and for freedom for the Iranian people.”