Iranians denounce tiered internet plan as discriminatory and corrupt
Iranians condemned selective access to restricted internet services as discriminatory and corrupt in messages to Iran International, urging others to reject the scheme in recent days.
Dozens of citizens described the rollout of tiered internet, branded as “Internet Pro,” as part of a system of inequality emerging during months of widespread connectivity restrictions.
Internet access was first cut on January 8 alongside calls for nationwide protests and remained fully restricted until January 28. About a month later, during US and Israeli strikes on Iran, authorities imposed another shutdown that has now lasted more than 60 days.
Monitoring group NetBlocks has described the ongoing disruption as one of the longest state-imposed internet blackouts recorded globally, leaving tens of millions of people largely cut off from international connectivity.
Material circulating among users outlines a four-level structure of access, with so-called “white SIM cards” at the top offering largely unrestricted global internet, although their pricing has not been disclosed.
A second tier provides paid “Internet Pro” access with partial connectivity but continued filtering and daily limits, with operators formally setting prices at around 400,000 rials per gigabyte (about $0.22) and packages such as 50 gigabytes annually priced near 25 million rials (about $14).
Below that, users rely on VPN services for broader access, often at significantly higher cost – figures shared by users point to similar data volumes reaching about 70 million rials (around $39) – while the majority remain limited to a restricted domestic network, where access to local services is priced far lower, including packages around 3 million rials (about $1.70).
Average income in Iran is around $150 to $200 per month, while the minimum wage is typically below $100.
“In Iran, for more than two months the government has cut off people’s internet and now it has launched a fully legal form of internet rent-seeking,” one citizen said. “They sell limited annual access to businesses and casually turn the internet into a class-based system. This is an obvious injustice.”
Citizens link plan to wider corruption
Several citizens described the initiative as an extension of long-standing financial networks tied to filtering and circumvention tools. They argued that the same actors who benefited from selling virtual private networks are now promoting the new service.
One person said individuals previously involved in selling VPN access during periods of heavy restrictions have begun advertising Internet Pro packages.
Others framed the policy as a revenue stream. Some said authorities appear to be offsetting economic pressure through monetizing access to global connectivity.
“If the shutdown is truly about national security as you say, then what is this Internet Pro?” another citizen asked. “Is it another way to take money from people?”
Past reporting has pointed to a lucrative market around filtered internet access. In one instance, a member of parliament said the annual turnover of the VPN market reached tens of millions of dollars.
Businesses struggle despite limited access
Many messages said selective access has done little to ease the broader economic damage, with users saying that businesses cannot operate when customers remain offline, even if sellers regain limited connectivity.
“Many businesses have shut down and people’s lives have been disrupted,” one citizen wrote, describing internet access as a necessity rather than a privilege.
Another person questioned official reasoning that the policy aims to support commerce. “If a seller has internet but the buyer does not, what is the point?” the message read.
An online shop owner said the plan fails to help businesses dependent on social media platforms. “Even the Internet Pro they talk about is useless for us,” the person said. “We need customers online. If ordinary people cannot connect, our access means nothing.”
Students and professionals also described setbacks. A graduate student said research had stalled due to lack of access, while instructors continued to use less restricted connections without objection.
Others pointed to broader social effects, including disruption to education and rising psychological strain linked to isolation from global communication networks.
Media groups warn of wider impact
The Tehran Province Journalists’ Association criticized the internet shutdown and access controls in a Thursday statement, saying free internet “is the right of all and must not be sold under any name.”
“Repeated internet shutdowns, beyond causing serious harm to businesses and essential communications, have a destructive impact on media work and the economic condition of media outlets,” the statement said.
The association said offering higher-quality access to select users creates additional social problems, adding that “granting a public right to specific buyers at a higher price is against citizens’ legal rights and is unethical and must be removed from the government’s agenda.”
It called on authorities to provide equal and fair access to all journalists and media organizations, emphasizing that free and transparent flow of information is central to media activity.
“Access to free, high-quality and universal internet is not a luxury but a public right, and governments are responsible for ensuring it,” the statement said.
Separately, the newspaper Etemad highlighted the human impact of the shutdown, reporting that restrictions have not only damaged online businesses but also affected people’s mental well-being.
The report noted that platforms such as Instagram and Telegram had become part of daily life for many Iranians, and their sudden disruption has created a sense of disconnection.
It added that users had only recently begun integrating tools such as ChatGPT into everyday use, but are now cut off from such global services, with younger generations facing particular strain on their digital identity and mental health.
Calls grow to reject privileged access
A recurring theme in the messages was refusal to participate in the system. Many citizens described accepting privileged access as complicity in unequal policies.
A dentist in Tehran said he had declined multiple invitations to receive Internet Pro access. “Internet is the right of all people,” he said, urging colleagues not to accept what he called rent-based access.
Another citizen described support for the plan as a “betrayal to all Iranians” and encouraged collective refusal.
Some messages praised professional bodies that have rejected the offer. Iran’s nursing organization said on April 26 it would not seek special access for its members while the broader public remains restricted.
Similar positions were taken by associations representing graphic designers, nurses and lawyers, who described the policy as inconsistent with principles of equality.
“These decisions show that resistance is possible,” one citizen wrote, calling for wider adoption of similar stances.
Wider context of prolonged shutdown
Under current conditions, most citizens rely on costly and often insecure VPN services to access blocked platforms. Internet Pro offers limited alternatives but still includes filtering and usage caps.
Across dozens of accounts, citizens framed access to the internet not as a service to be rationed, but as a shared right – one they say should not depend on status, profession, or ability to pay.
Taliban leaders and affiliated figures voiced support for Iran after Israeli strikes in June 2025 and later US threats, signaling a limited and conditional alignment despite longstanding disputes with Tehran.
Despite a history of sectarian and political friction, recent statements from Taliban officials point to an alignment with the Islamic Republic during a period of heightened regional confrontation.
Differences over border clashes, water rights from the Hirmand (Helmand) River and the treatment of Afghan refugees remain unresolved.
The clearest articulation came from Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, who said the group does not favor war but supports Iran’s right to respond to attacks.
“We are not in favor of war… Iran is right; defense is Iran’s right,” Mujahid said in a February 15, 2026 interview with radio. “Whatever happens, Afghans are ready to sympathize with Iran in times of war and hardship and cooperate within their means.”
Mujahid added that any assistance would depend on Iran making a request and said that diplomacy remains preferable to escalation.
The spokesman had earlier condemned Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military targets on June 13, 2025, describing them as a “violation of international law and national sovereignty.”
Foreign ministry stance
Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also conveyed support in direct contacts with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.
In a March 2, 2026 statement, the foreign ministry said Muttaqi condemned what he described as “US and Israeli aggression against Iran” and expressed sympathy following the reported death of Iran’s supreme leader.
Muttaqi urged a diplomatic resolution, calling “violations of national sovereignty unacceptable under international norms.”
Haqqani network figures
Figures linked to the Islamist Haqqani network reinforced this position through social media activity. Mohammad Jalal, a senior member of the Taliban’s cultural committee, circulated images of damage in Israeli cities after Iranian missile strikes, framing Tehran’s response as “legitimate self-defense.”
Jalal also shared posts by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf promoting a campaign encouraging volunteers to defend Iran, aligning with broader anti-Israel rhetoric within Taliban circles.
Anas Haqqani, another senior figure, published a poem referencing the Strait of Hormuz in support of Iran.
Pro-Taliban commentators
Media figures close to the Taliban have gone further, portraying Iran as a model of national unity. Abdullah Raihan, a Kabul-based commentator, praised defiance following US threats to target Iranian infrastructure.
“Afghans should learn patriotism from Iranians,” Raihan wrote earlier in April, describing scenes of civilians gathering on bridges in response to threats of bombardment.
Raihan contrasted this with Kabul’s 2021 fall, arguing that “even critics of Iran’s government did not undermine national infrastructure.” He also condemned attacks on civilian sites and adding that foreign intervention is worse than domestic political shortcomings.
Taliban-controlled national radio and television largely reflected official statements without advancing independent advocacy for Iran. Coverage focused on Mujahid’s interview and foreign ministry statements, framing developments through concerns about regional escalation and sovereignty.
Programming remained largely domestic in focus, though Iran-related coverage rose sharply during the most intense phases of the conflict.
Whether this limited convergence translates into tangible cooperation remains unclear, given enduring Iran-Taliban disputes and the Taliban’s preference for avoiding direct involvement in the conflict.
Iran ranked among the world’s worst countries for press freedom in 2026 as global conditions hit a 25-year low, with legal pressure on journalists intensifying across multiple regions, Reporters Without Borders said.
More than half of all countries now fall into “difficult” or “very serious” categories, with the global average score at its lowest since the index began, the organization said.
“Iran remains near the bottom of the ranking, held back by the regime’s own repression and the US-Israeli war on its soil,” Reporters Without Borders wrote.
Iran anchored in ‘very serious’ category
Iran ranked 177th out of 180 countries, placing it firmly in the “very serious” category on the global press freedom map, according to the index.
The map shows Iran shaded in the darkest category, alongside a group of countries where conditions for journalists are considered most restrictive.
The report links Iran’s position to longstanding constraints on media and the use of legal and security frameworks to prosecute journalists or limit reporting.
Press freedom has declined steadily worldwide, with less than 1% of the global population now living in countries classified as having a “good” environment for journalism.
Russia and China shape restrictive landscape
Russia and China remain central to the global decline, both through domestic policies and the spread of their legal models abroad.
Russia ranked 172nd, with authorities using laws tied to extremism and national security to detain journalists and restrict independent reporting.
China ranked 178th and continues to hold more journalists in prison than any other country, with its censorship and legal frameworks increasingly replicated across the Asia-Pacific region.
Across that region, 21 of 32 countries are now classified as having “difficult” or “very serious” press freedom conditions.
Syria posts rare improvement
Syria recorded the sharpest improvement in the 2026 index, climbing 36 places following political changes after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in late 2025.
Despite that shift, the map visualization shows much of the Middle East and parts of Asia still dominated by darker shades, indicating persistent risks for journalists across the region.
Legal pressure drives global decline
The legal environment for journalism deteriorated in more than 60% of countries over the past year, reflecting wider use of national security laws and criminal charges against reporters.
These legal tools have become central to controlling information, often reinforced by economic pressure and political messaging against independent media.
The findings point to a global shift in how press freedom is constrained, with legal systems now playing a defining role in shaping access to information and the boundaries of public reporting.
Medicine prices in Iran have surged sharply in recent weeks, with some drugs rising by as much as 380%, according to reports received by Iran International, as the country grapples with soaring inflation, a collapsing currency and worsening wartime disruption.
The price hikes come as many Iranians are already struggling to cope with an economic crisis driven by years of sanctions, mismanagement and, more recently, war-related damage and supply-chain disruptions.
The US dollar passed 1.81 million rials on Iran’s open market on Wednesday, rising nearly 8% in a single day as the country’s economic crisis worsened under the strain of maritime blockade, stalled diplomacy and mounting pressure on households.
A review of around 200 medicines found that prices in many cases have more than doubled since before Nowruz, while pharmacists say the prices of roughly 5,000 branded medicines have changed and more are being added to the list each day.
The surge comes as the US blockade of Iranian ports and the Strait of Hormuz remains in place despite President Donald Trump’s extension of a temporary ceasefire with Tehran earlier this month.
At the same time, citizens in several cities have repeatedly reported shortages of essential medicines in pharmacies, including drugs for heart disease, neurological disorders and cancer treatment.
In one case, a citizen reported shortages of the anti-clotting drug Plavix at Tehran’s Rajaei Hospital, a major cardiac centre.
Among the steepest increases were insulin products. Iranian-made insulin pens rose from around 205,000 tomans to 640,000 tomans, while foreign brands such as NovoMix and NovoRapid jumped from around 240,000 tomans to 890,000 tomans.
One doctor told Iran International the cost of medicine has risen so sharply that many patients can no longer afford their prescriptions.
A citizen whose wife has metastatic cancer said a drug she needs every 21 days rose from 65 million tomans for the first doses to 114 million tomans by the fifth.
Prices for some specialist and cancer drugs have also climbed sharply. Filgrastim, used by chemotherapy patients to stimulate white blood cell production, more than doubled in price from around 3.2 million tomans to 6.6 million.
Rituximab, used to treat lymphoma, blood cancers and autoimmune diseases, rose by more than 11%, while trastuzumab, a targeted breast cancer treatment, saw a similar increase—adding millions of tomans to already high treatment costs.
Deputy Health Minister Ali Jafarian on April 28 denied a “serious” medicine shortage and attributed rising prices to inflation and fluctuations in the free-market exchange rate.
He said the removal of subsidized currency in 1404 had worsened the impact, with around 70% of medicine production costs now tied to the open market exchange rate.
Prices of general medicines and over-the-counter products have also risen sharply. A review of 46 common medicines found average price increases of around 90%, while some supplements and vitamins rose by more than 200%.
Many Iranians say the shortages and soaring costs are forcing impossible choices, with one report suggesting treatment for even a simple cold can now cost around two million tomans.
Iran's football chief Mehdi Taj, once a commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was sent back from Canada just hours after landing, according to a government source who spoke to Iran International.
Taj and two accompanying individuals left the country at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, suggesting he was allowed to land but was subsequently questioned by Canadian authorities before being sent back, a source familiar with the matter told Iran International.
The immigration ministry commented only after Taj’s departure, declining to name him, citing privacy laws, and stating that individuals linked to the IRGC are not welcome in Canada—despite having granted him special permission to enter.
His brief presence came after Iran International’s exclusive report revealed that Taj had been granted a Temporary Resident Permit (TRP), a special authorization that can override inadmissibility under Canadian law.
That report quickly drew political reaction in Ottawa.
Leo Housakos, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate of Canada, pressed the government on Tuesday over Taj’s entry, citing Iran International’s reporting.
“Your government can't seem to show the IRGC the door, but it can find a way to roll out the welcome mat and receive him. Leader, why is your government still unable or unwilling to enforce Canada's terrorism-related inadmissibility rules? What's the point of listing the IRGC if you're not serious about throwing him out of our country,” Housakos said.
Canada designated the IRGC as a terrorist entity in 2024, a move that allows authorities to freeze assets and can affect the admissibility of individuals with ties to the group.
Taj had been expected to travel to Vancouver to attend the FIFA Congress on April 30, hosted at the Vancouver Convention Centre.
A diaspora group had also planned a protest outside the venue, reflecting growing anger among Iranian-Canadians over the report of an Islamic Republic official with ties to the IRGC.
Taj began his career as an intelligence commander in the IRGC in Isfahan following the 1979 revolution, where IRGC intelligence units were tasked with monitoring internal dissent, including among Kurdish populations.
His sudden departure now raises fresh questions—about how he was granted entry in the first place.
Many Canadians are questioning how someone deemed inadmissible under the country’s own terrorism-related laws could have been offered an exemption or special permission to enter at all.
For years, young women from smaller cities and conservative families came to Tehran to study, to work, to breathe. Now, one by one, many are being forced to leave.
Tehran was supposed to be the place they came to become themselves. They got into top universities, found jobs, rented apartments with friends. They built lives of their own.
A year of protests, crackdown, war and economic freefall has pushed many to the edge. Rent has become unbearable. Prices rise by the week. Incomes shrink or disappear.
They are moving back to Ahvaz, Shiraz or smaller towns to live with family because they can no longer afford Tehran. Some are selling gold, burning through savings or taking on debt to survive one more month.
The economic shock is everywhere. Layoffs are spreading. Inflation has become so absurd that people joke shops are still full of staples only because no one can afford to buy them.
And now, as if rent and inflation were not enough, officials say metro, bus and taxi fares in Tehran will rise next month. Even getting to work is becoming more expensive.
But for many, the deepest blow has come from the collapse of the digital economy.
In Iran, Instagram was more than an app. It was a shopfront, a beauty salon, a classroom, an office. Women sold clothes and cosmetics, baked cakes, offered beauty services, taught languages, designed logos and built small businesses from their bedrooms.
Now much of that is gone.
After two months of severe internet disruption, many online businesses are collapsing. Orders have dried up. Customers cannot browse. Payments are delayed. Messages do not go through.
Sima, 29, runs a small online clothing business. For two months, she says, almost no orders have come in. What once brought in modest but steady income has become little more than an empty storefront.
Baran, 34, says she feels herself “going crazy” thinking about how quickly life is unraveling. The online business she spent years building is collapsing. Payments are not arriving. Debts are piling up.
“Everything we built with blood and tears is going up in smoke,” she says.
What makes it worse is the silence. No explanation. No accountability. Just the slow erasure of livelihoods.
Layoffs in offices and shops appear to hit women especially hard. There are no official figures, but many suspect employers assume men are more likely to be breadwinners. A woman, they think, may have a husband or father to fall back on. But many do not—or do not want to.
For many women here, losing a job is not just losing income. It can mean losing a home, a city and a life they fought hard to build.
And so Tehran is losing its daughters.
The city that once offered escape is beginning to send them back. Back to smaller cities. Back to family homes. Back to dependence—often to the lives they thought they had escaped for good.