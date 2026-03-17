Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel was working to weaken Iran’s leadership in the hope of giving its people the chance to remove it.
“We are weakening this regime in the hope of giving the Iranian people an opportunity to remove it,” Netanyahu said.
He said Israel had killed Iran’s top security official Ali Larijani and the commander of the Basij paramilitary force, describing them as figures who “create terror against the people in the streets of Tehran and other cities.”
Netanyahu also said Israel was coordinating with the United States and assisting American allies in the Persian Gulf through both indirect strikes and direct actions.