Prince Reza Pahlavi said on Tuesday that senior Iranian figures including Ali Larijani and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani had “faced justice,” after Israel confirmed it had killed them in airstrikes.
“Ali Larijani, Gholamreza Soleimani and others responsible for the brutal killings… have faced the consequences of their actions,” Pahlavi said in a post on X.
He added that he hoped it would bring some relief to grieving families in Iran.
Pahlavi also called on members of Iran’s security forces to lay down their arms and defect, saying: “Put down your weapons… and join the army of light.”