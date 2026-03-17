Diplomatic efforts are needed to keep the Strait of Hormuz open amid tensions linked to the Iran war, said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in an interview with Reuters.

Kallas warned that any disruption to the key shipping route could trigger global crises in energy, food and fertilizer supplies.

"Nobody is ready to put their people in harm's way in the Strait of Hormuz. We have to find diplomatic ways to keep this open so that we don't have a food crisis, fertilizers crisis, energy crisis as well," she said.