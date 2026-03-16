The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on an Iranian company over cyber-attacks targeting EU member states and partners, the Council of the EU said.

The company, Emennet Pasargad, unlawfully accessed a French subscriber database and offered the data for sale on the dark web, the Council said in a statement.

It also said the firm compromised advertising billboards to spread disinformation during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and breached a Swedish SMS service affecting a large number of EU citizens.

Under the sanctions, the company is subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies are banned from providing funds or economic resources to it.

The EU also sanctioned two Chinese individuals and two China-based companies over cyber-attacks against member states and critical infrastructure.