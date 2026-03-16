Iran has asked India to release three tankers seized in February as part of talks aimed at securing safe passage for Indian-flagged or India-bound vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Indian authorities seized the vessels near Indian waters, alleging they had concealed or altered their identities and were involved in illegal ship-to-ship transfers.

Iran’s ambassador to New Delhi met officials at India’s foreign ministry on Monday to discuss the issue, one source said, adding Tehran had also sought supplies of some medicines and medical equipment.

India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said recent ship movements reflected a history of engagement between the two countries and said nothing was being exchanged.

India said at least 22 Indian-flagged vessels and 611 Indian seafarers remain in the Persian Gulf as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed sharply since the start of the conflict involving Iran.

Indian authorities seized the tankers Asphalt Star, Al Jafzia and Stellar Ruby, which are currently anchored off Mumbai.