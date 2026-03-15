Bahrain says it intercepted 125 missiles and 211 drones launched from Iran
Bahrain said its air defenses have intercepted and destroyed 125 missiles and 211 drones launched from Iran since the start of the conflict.
Bahrain said its air defenses have intercepted and destroyed 125 missiles and 211 drones launched from Iran since the start of the conflict.
Britain is considering “any options” to help secure the Strait of Hormuz as the war threatens one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said.
Miliband said London is already in discussions with allies, including the United States, on how to protect shipping in the strait, while adding that the best outcome would still be de-escalation.
His remarks come after US President Donald Trump called on several countries – including the UK, France, Japan, South Korea and China – to deploy naval forces to help secure the shipping lane as attacks and threats against vessels in the region continue.
Security has been increased around the Academy Awards in Los Angeles after a reported FBI memo warned local authorities about a potential Iranian drone attack targeting unspecified sites in California, according to Variety.
The 98th Oscars ceremony is scheduled to take place Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said he was in constant coordination with security and intelligence officials but was not aware of any imminent threat.
Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said he had heard of an alleged plot to stage an attack similar to September 11 and falsely blame it on Iran.
In a post on X, Larijani said Iran opposed such terrorist acts in principle and was not at war with the American people.
He said Tehran was currently defending itself in response to US and Israeli attacks and would do so “strongly and firmly” to punish the aggressors.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot held a phone call to discuss the US-Israeli war on Iran and the wider regional situation, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.
Araghchi said the United States and Israel were the main cause of insecurity in the region and the Strait of Hormuz, and called on other countries to condemn the attack on Iran and avoid steps that could deepen the conflict.
He said Iran remained determined to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security.
Iran’s internet blackout has entered its 16th day and 360th hour, NetBlocks said, with the country now in its third week of severe restrictions and the public still largely cut off from international networks.
NetBlocks also said selected influencers continue to receive whitelisted access while state media report a new wave of arrests targeting Starlink users.