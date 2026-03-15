Britain is considering “any options” to help secure the Strait of Hormuz as the war threatens one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said.

Miliband said London is already in discussions with allies, including the United States, on how to protect shipping in the strait, while adding that the best outcome would still be de-escalation.

His remarks come after US President Donald Trump called on several countries – including the UK, France, Japan, South Korea and China – to deploy naval forces to help secure the shipping lane as attacks and threats against vessels in the region continue.