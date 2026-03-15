The Australian federal government has confirmed that a fifth member of Iran’s women’s football team withdrew her asylum claim and left the country overnight, ABC News Australia reported.

Seven members of the team, including a player handler, were granted humanitarian visas by the Australian government last week while they were in the country for the Asian Cup tournament.

Earlier Iran International reported that a member of the women’s national football team staff who sought asylum in Australia along with several of her players is trying to persuade the others not to follow suit but instead return to Iran.



