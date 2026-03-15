Air defense systems were heard engaging drones over parts of Tehran on Sunday night, according to eyewitness accounts.

Witnesses in western Tehran reported hearing air defense activity and explosions at around 22:09 local time.

Air defense activity was also reported in southeast Tehran at around 21:26 local time.

In central Tehran, around Jomhouri and Enghelab streets, residents said they heard air defenses firing at drones in the sky on Sunday evening.