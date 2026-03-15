Most of the missiles Iran is currently firing were produced about a decade ago, while many newer missiles developed after the 12-day war in June have not yet been used, the spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said.

He also challenged US President Donald Trump’s statement that US forces had destroyed Iran’s navy.

“Does Donald Trump not say he has destroyed Iran’s navy? If so, then if he has the courage, let him bring his ships into the Persian Gulf,” Ali Mohammad Naeini said.