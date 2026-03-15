British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed reopening the Strait of Hormuz to end disruption to global shipping in calls with US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, a Downing Street spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Starmer spoke with Trump about the need to reopen the strategic waterway, the spokeswoman said.

He also spoke with Carney, with the two leaders discussing the impact of the strait’s continued closure on international shipping.

Starmer and Carney agreed to continue talks on the Middle East conflict at a meeting on Monday, the spokeswoman added.