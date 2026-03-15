Iran’s ballistic missile capability has fallen by about 90% and its drone capability by around 95% since the start of the US-Israeli war, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News.

Leavitt also said the United States has sunk more than 65 Iranian naval vessels and struck over 6,000 targets across the country during the two-week campaign.

“We have sunk more than 65 of their naval ships. We’ve hit more than 6,000 targets across the country, and it’s a very big country,” she said.

She added that ballistic missile attacks from Iran are now down 90% and drone capabilities down 95%, calling the operation a major success and saying Washington would continue its campaign.

“We are totally eradicating this threat of Iran building a nuclear bomb to threaten the world and to attack US troops and personnel in the region with their ballistic missile arsenal,” she said.