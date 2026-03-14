More than 60 bulldozers belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) that were intended to rebuild missile storage sites were destroyed in Israeli strikes, a source in the Israeli Air Force told Iran International.

The heavy equipment, the source said, was being prepared to repair and restore missile facilities damaged in recent attacks.

IRGC personnel responsible for launching missiles are expected to return to the sites in an attempt to resume operations, according to the source.

“Members of the Revolutionary Guards who are responsible for firing missiles will return to these locations and will try to launch missiles.”

Asked whether Israeli forces would target personnel returning to the facilities, the source said the Israeli Air Force would continue striking individuals it considers a threat to Israel.