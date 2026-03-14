Video: Drone attack halts oil loading at UAE’s Fujairah port
Some oil-loading operations were suspended at the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah port on Saturday after a drone attack triggered a fire at the major bunkering and crude export hub, industry and trade sources said.
Thick black smoke was seen rising above the facility as civil defense teams worked to contain the blaze, according to the emirate’s media office.
The incident came hours after US strikes on military targets at Iran’s Kharg Island, after which Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned that US-linked sites in the UAE – including ports, docks and military facilities – could become targets.