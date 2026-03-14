Powerful explosions shook Tabriz and Urmia on Saturday morning, according to eyewitness accounts sent to Iran International.

Between seven and eight explosions were heard in Tabriz, where homes shook several times early in the morning and several more blasts were heard across parts of the city around 8:30 am.

The strikes hit the Iranian Diesel Engine Manufacturing factory, a steel plant, and a ball bearing manufacturing company in Tabriz, witnesses said.

A witness in Urmia also said a aloud blast was heard around 8:30 am and was followed by shaking similar to an earthquake.