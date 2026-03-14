Iran’s exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi on Saturday called on underground resistance groups “Immortal Guard” to intensify efforts against the Islamic Republic’s security apparatus while repeating his call for others to stay home for now.

In a message addressed to the group, Pahlavi praised what he described as the courage of small cells operating across Iran over the past three months and said their actions would be remembered by the Iranian nation.

He urged them to continue weakening the Islamic Republic's repressive forces, which he said were already under “heavy blows from the sky,” while emphasizing that the call was not for street protests.

Pahlavi also advised members to prioritize their safety, saying their role would be crucial in a future phase when millions of Iranians take to the streets.