Massive airstrikes launched against Tehran, eyewitnesses say
Eyewitnesses are reporting massive airstrikes in Tehran, starting at 9 pm local time.
Eyewitnesses are reporting massive airstrikes in Tehran, starting at 9 pm local time.
Israel’s military said on Saturday it carried out a targeted strike in Tehran on Friday that killed two senior intelligence officials from Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters (KACH), the unified combatant command headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces.
According to the Israeli Air Force, the operation targeted Abdollah Jalali-Nasab and Amir Shariat, described as senior figures in the intelligence organization of the KACH. The military said the two men were “eliminated” in what it called a precise strike inside the Iranian capital.
The two officials had recently been appointed after the killing of Saleh Asadi, the deputy intelligence chief, during the opening phase of Israel’s operation dubbed “Roaring Lion.”
Israeli officials said Jalali-Nasab and Shariat were considered high-ranking intelligence commanders and key figures within Iran’s intelligence community.
US President Donald Trump said multiple countries will deploy warships alongside the United States to keep the Strait of Hormuz open amid Iran's attacks on commercial vessels and neighboring states which have effectively closed the vital shipping route.
In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump said nations affected by disruptions in the strait—including China, France, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom—should also send naval forces to the area “in conjunction with the United States” to ensure the waterway remains open and secure.
“Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships… to keep the Strait open and safe,” Trump wrote.
Trump said the United States had already destroyed “100% of Iran’s military capability,” but warned that Iran could still attempt limited attacks using drones, mines or short-range missiles along the strategic waterway through which a significant portion of the world’s oil shipments pass.
He said Washington would continue military operations along Iran’s southern coastline to prevent further threats to shipping.
“In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water,” Trump wrote.
"One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!"
The body of Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Defense Council and a top advisor to Iran's slain Supreme Leader, was buried without a head, the Iranian state-run newspaper Farhikhtegan reported.
According to the report, Shamkhani’s funeral and burial ceremony was held on Saturday at the Imamzadeh Saleh shrine in northern Tehran.
Shamkhani was killed on the first day of the US-Israeli war during a strike on the Supreme Leader’s compound. The attack also killed Ali Khamenei and several other senior officials of the Islamic Republic.
Iran's armed forces will respond to any attack against the country's energy facilities, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday.
"The attack on Kharg Island was carried out from the territory of our neighboring states, and the US is firing missiles from a neighboring country using HIMARS launchers," he said.
"We will definitely respond to these attacks."
Iran’s exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi said on Saturday that he discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy how their teams could work together in the two nations’ fights for freedom.
Pahlavi said in a statement that Ukraine was facing foreign occupation while Iran was under what he called domestic occupation.
“Ukraine and Iran are each facing occupation—theirs foreign, ours domestic. Together with our teams, President Zelenskyy and I discussed how we can work together in our fights for freedom. History is with us. Light will triumph over darkness,” he said.