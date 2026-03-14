Israel’s military said on Saturday it carried out a targeted strike in Tehran on Friday that killed two senior intelligence officials from Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters (KACH), the unified combatant command headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces.

According to the Israeli Air Force, the operation targeted Abdollah Jalali-Nasab and Amir Shariat, described as senior figures in the intelligence organization of the KACH. The military said the two men were “eliminated” in what it called a precise strike inside the Iranian capital.

The two officials had recently been appointed after the killing of Saleh Asadi, the deputy intelligence chief, during the opening phase of Israel’s operation dubbed “Roaring Lion.”

Israeli officials said Jalali-Nasab and Shariat were considered high-ranking intelligence commanders and key figures within Iran’s intelligence community.