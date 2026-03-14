Iran’s exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi urged Iranians not to rush into protests, saying civilians should wait until conditions are more favorable to challenge the Islamic Republic.

Pahlavi said a better opportunity to take to the streets could emerge soon following continued US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets and possible defections from within the government.

“I think at the end of this campaign, certainly the opportunity will create itself again, and that will be a safer time for people to retake the streets,” Pahlavi said in an interview with New Nation on Friday.

He said the ongoing military campaign had weakened the morale of the Islamic Republic’s security forces and could create the conditions for a broader uprising.

He also pointed to signs of possible dissent inside the system, saying there were indications some officials and personnel were refusing orders or failing to report for duty.

While he did not offer a precise timeline, Pahlavi said the moment for renewed protests could come in the “very near future.”