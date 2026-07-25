On Friday, Trump met his top advisors to discuss the possible escalation but later told reporters he had not yet decided whether to launch major new strikes. He at the same time warned that the US military is “locked and loaded” to escalate the campaign.

His comments came one day after he told Axios he was considering launching a military strike on Iran "larger than all previous attacks" and that he was close to making a decision.

Inside Iran, however, the focus quickly shifted from Trump's words to what they might signal.

International affairs analyst Amir-Ali Abolfath drew parallels with the opening hours of the war.

"I have the same feeling I had on the night of February 28th before the major attack," he wrote. "It may not happen tomorrow, but if the current trajectory continues, another day like that—or an even bigger one—could lie ahead."

Another widely shared post by X user Tohid Javadi reflected similar anxiety.

"All the signs point to extensive bombing of Iran in the coming hours and days. Unless Iran fully surrenders, this situation will continue."

Military exchanges widen

The speculation was reinforced by another night of military exchanges.

US Central Command carried out strikes mainly across southern Iran targeting military installations, logistics facilities and air defense systems.

Iran, meanwhile, continued attacks on US positions in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and Iraq's Kurdistan Region.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had struck a US base in Kuwait as well as an Amazon data centre in Bahrain, alleging the facility had provided intelligence support to the US military.

Iran's army also claimed attacks on Isa Air Base in Bahrain and Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan.

In a separate statement, the IRGC urged civilians in those countries to remain at least 500 metres away from potential Iranian targets.

Social media activist Hatef Salehi argued that the scale of the American military buildup suggested Washington was preparing for more than coercive diplomacy.

"This enormous military buildup and deployment of advanced US equipment to the region is highly unlikely to be merely psychological or diplomatic pressure on Iran."

War or pressure campaign?

Not everyone believes the latest escalation points to an imminent regional war.

Political analyst Amin Shayegan argued that the confrontation remains "more a contest of endurance than a purely military competition."

According to Shayegan, Washington is attempting to gradually erode Iran's military and economic capabilities, while Tehran is seeking to tie the costs of the conflict to global energy markets and international trade in an effort to alter US calculations.

Diplomatic activity has added another layer of uncertainty.

Britain announced the withdrawal of all its diplomats from Tehran, while reports circulated that US military aircraft had departed British air bases for operations related to Iran.

Iranian media also reported that French and German diplomats had left Tehran. France's embassy denied those reports, while the German embassy told Iran International that it remained open but was currently providing limited consular services.

Attention also focused on the arrival of an Omani delegation in Tehran.

Officially, IRNA said the visit concerned coordination of shipping management in the Strait of Hormuz. But Oman has long served as the principal intermediary between Tehran and Washington, prompting widespread speculation online that Muscat could also be carrying messages related to the rapidly escalating conflict.

Some users interpreted the visit as a final warning before a larger US military operation, while hardline commentators instead portrayed it as another attempt to revive negotiations—an outcome they argued Tehran should reject.