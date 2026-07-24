The debate has grown louder as speculation mounts over whether the conflict could eventually require American ground forces, despite repeated White House assurances that no such deployment is planned.

Speaking to Iran International, Senator Ted Cruz called Trump's military campaign "the most consequential decision of his presidency" but said he did not expect a prolonged deployment of US ground troops.

"I do not believe there is any possibility that the president will send boots on the ground for any sustained involvement," he said. "There might be ... a limited involvement."

Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville likewise argued that decisions over troop deployments should rest entirely with Trump.

"We've got a commander in chief. He got 80 million votes," Tuberville told Iran International. "He should be able to do what's right for the country."

Asked whether he would support sending troops into Iran, Tuberville said the decision was "up to him."

Democrats challenge legality

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine argued that the administration had already exceeded its constitutional authority.

"The president is in the middle of an illegal war," Kaine told Iran International. "He violated the Constitution by starting war without Congress."

Kaine also said Trump had violated the War Powers Resolution by continuing military operations beyond the statutory deadline without congressional authorization.

"He is triply violating the law," Kaine said, adding that "Congress needs to stop this war."

The exchange highlighted a widening divide on Capitol Hill, where Republicans argue the campaign is necessary to restore deterrence and Democrats counter that any deployment of US ground troops requires explicit congressional authorization.

The Senate this week voted narrowly against advancing legislation that would have required congressional authorization for continued hostilities, leaving Trump with broad operational freedom even as the political debate over the next phase of the conflict intensifies.

The debate has sharpened as the conflict enters a more dangerous phase.

Trump said this week he was considering a "massive attack" against Iran larger than previous operations while insisting no final decision had been made. The White House has continued to maintain that it has no plans to deploy US ground troops.

Iran has responded with threats of its own.

On Friday, Major General Abdolrahim Abdollahi, commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, declared that Iran would kill one American service member for every Iranian citizen killed in US attacks.

"The rule ... is now a definitive and officially declared equation of the battlefield," he said.