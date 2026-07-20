The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it has carried out a "surprise attack" on the US special operations command center at al-Tanf in southern Syria, describing the operation as retaliation for US strikes that killed Iranian conscript soldiers near Iranshahr.

It is the second time the IRGC has claimed to have attacked US forces at al-Tanf since the latest escalation began. US Central Command previously denied an earlier Iranian claim that the base had come under attack.